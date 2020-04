Shares of ICICI Bank shed 5 percent on Monday to Rs 357.20 on BSE after reports said that Hin Leong didn't disclose $800 million losses. The private sector lender has an exposure of $100 million to oil trader Hin Leong.

Bank sources told Reuters that the exposure was by way of cargo financing. They added that the lender was not aware of the losses of Hin Leong.

The founder and director of top Singapore oil-trading company Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd (HLT) directed the firm not to disclose hundreds of millions of dollars in losses over several years, he said in a court filing reviewed by Reuters.

The affidavit signed by Lim Oon Kuin, a Chinese immigrant in his 70s widely known as O.K. Lim, is part of a Friday filing to the Singapore High Court by HLT and subsidiary Ocean Tankers (Pte) Ltd, seeking a six-month moratorium on debts of $3.85 billion to 23 banks.

The company has been weighed down by hefty debts of around $3 billion and is facing a major crisis as oil prices have been ravaged by the COVID-19 outbreak and a price war among oil majors.

A drop of two-thirds in the oil price in the first three months of this year, a tightening of bank credit lines and margin calls at HLT caused a "severe depletion" of the company's cash reserves, Lim said in the filing.

Bank sources also Reuters that it hopes to arrest vessels of the ocean tanking, a unit of the oil trading company.