ICICI Bank shares weak despite upbeat management and analyst commentary

Despite an upbeat commentary from analysts, ICICI Bank shares were trading weak on Monday. The stock fluctuated between losses and gains today. At 9:49 am, the stock was up 0.2 percent at Rs 718 on BSE.

Year-To-Date, the stock has gained 34 percent as compared to the Nifty50's 23 percent rise during the same period.

ICICI Bank's top management and various business heads, over the weekend, highlighted how its digital strategy focuses on building customised platforms across segments, post which several brokerage firms reiterated their positive stance for the lender's stock.

Jefferies pointed out that the bank’s management noted how its partnerships with over 130 fintechs have deeper engagements where the lender is not just a provider of liquidity and capital.

The bank also sees corporate capital expenditure picking up over 1-1.5 years. Jefferies is of the opinion that its investments in the SME segment can aid growth.

"Considering that the bank has managed the asset quality blips well through both the COVID-19 waves, has strong access to cheap CASA deposits with adequate capital, we continue to expect 15-16 percent RoEs by FY23-24F," Nomura said in a note post the conference call.

Nomura has reiterated its ‘buy’ rating on the stock and said that further re-rating will be contingent upon delivering steady earnings per share growth over several years.

“Near- to medium-term, though, we think the bank has all the ingredients and firepower to deliver an EPS CAGR of 28 percent over FY21-24F,” the brokerage added.

Also Read |

CLSA noted that the CEO’s address focused on how asset quality has positively surprised, building on the right liability mix and fees and how ICICI Bank remains agile with its technology initiatives and partnerships.

The bank has successfully improved the granularity and quality of its earnings over the past 6-7 years, and seems to be ahead of its peers in digital initiatives, CLSA highlighted.

ICICI Bank remains one of the top sector picks for CLSA that has a 'buy' call on the stock.

Nirmal Bang Equities has also maintained its 'buy' recommendation on the stock and added that corporate non-performing assets that were an overhang in the past are well behind us now.

Meanwhile, HDFC Securities too has retained its 'buy' rating and added, "With consistent superior overall performance, ICICI Bank is poised for market share gains across segments, delivering an approximately 15 percent RoE by FY23".