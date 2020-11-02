Earnings ICICI Bank shares surge over 6% as net profit jumps six-fold in Q2 Updated : November 02, 2020 11:41 AM IST The share price of ICICI Bank surged over 6 percent on Monday after the private sector lender posted its highest-ever net profit in the September quarter. Profits after tax rose six-fold to Rs 4,251 crore in Q2 on the back of a rise in operating profits and a decline in tax expenses. Citi maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 550 per share. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.