ICICI Bank shares surge over 6% as net profit jumps six-fold in Q2

Updated : November 02, 2020 11:41 AM IST

The share price of ICICI Bank surged over 6 percent on Monday after the private sector lender posted its highest-ever net profit in the September quarter.
Profits after tax rose six-fold to Rs 4,251 crore in Q2 on the back of a rise in operating profits and a decline in tax expenses.
Citi maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 550 per share.
