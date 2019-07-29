Market
ICICI Bank shares rise over 4% after reporting profit in Q1
Updated : July 29, 2019 09:34 AM IST
The stock gained as much as 4.5 percent to Rs 434.50 per share on BSE.
On a consolidated basis, its net profit for the April-June period stood at Rs 2,513.69 crore as against Rs 5 crore in Q1FY19.
Among brokerages, Jefferies maintains 'buy' on the stock and raised its target to Rs 480 per share from Rs 455 earlier.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more