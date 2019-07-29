ICICI Bank shares rise over 4% after reporting profit in Q1

ICICI Bank shares rose over 4 percent after the private sector lender posted a standalone net profit of Rs 1,908 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019 as compared to a net loss of Rs 120 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

ICICI Bank's stock price gained as much as 4.5 percent to Rs 434.50 per share on the BSE. At 9:25 AM, ICICI Bank shares were trading 3.14 percent higher at Rs 428.55, while the Sensex rose 0.11 percent to 37,925.

On a consolidated basis, its net profit for the April-June period stood at Rs 2,513.69 crore as against Rs 5 crore in Q1FY19.

The lender witnessed an improvement in asset quality as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 6.49 percent of the gross advances by the end of June 2019, from 8.81 percent a year ago. Net NPAs were also down to 1.77 percent from 4.19 percent a year ago.

The provisioning for bad loans and contingencies fell to Rs 3,495.73 crore for April-June 2019, as against Rs 5,971.29 crore a year ago.

Among brokerages, Jefferies maintained 'buy' on the stock and raised its target to Rs 480 per share from Rs 455 earlier.

"Steady quarter, with core pre-provision profits driven by improving loan growth and steady NIM. Fees were negatively impacted by lower mutual fund distribution fee. We expect steady improvement in core operational profit, lower credit cost to drive standalone return on equity to 16 percent by FY21," the brokerage said.

HDFC Securities was also bullish on the stock. "As structural changes become more entrenched at the bank, its financials will improve and stabilise. It is the cheapest large private bank. Continuous stability/improvement in core parameters underpin our thesis of its trajectory towards normalised earnings. The recent slew of defaults and weakening macros pose some risk on this path," the brokerage explained.

