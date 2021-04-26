  • SENSEX
ICICI Bank shares rally 6% after 4th quarter results; Should you buy, sell or hold?

Updated : April 26, 2021 10:24:29 IST

CLSA increased its target price to Rs 825 per share from Rs 800 earlier.
Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating with a target price of Rs 850 per share.
Here's what brokerages have to say on ICICI Bank's Q4 earnings
Published : April 26, 2021 10:24 AM IST

