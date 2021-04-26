ICICI Bank shares rally 6% after 4th quarter results; Should you buy, sell or hold? Updated : April 26, 2021 10:24:29 IST CLSA increased its target price to Rs 825 per share from Rs 800 earlier. Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating with a target price of Rs 850 per share. Here's what brokerages have to say on ICICI Bank's Q4 earnings Published : April 26, 2021 10:24 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply