The share price of ICICI Bank gained nearly 2 percent on Tuesday, not being affected by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to impose a penalty of Rs 3 crore on the lender for violating certain rules.

At 12:00, the stock was trading at Rs 605.35, nearly 1.35 percent up since the last trading session on Monday. It touched the intraday high of Rs 608, against an intraday low of Rs 597.

On Monday, RBI imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore for "contravention of certain directions issued by the RBI contained in Master Circular on 'Prudential Norms for Classification, Valuation, and Operation of Investment Portfolio by Banks'".

While the action did not intend to pronounce on the validity of any transaction or agreement made by the bank, it is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

RBI had issued a show-cause notice to ICICI Bank asking why a penalty should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the directions issued by the RBI.

Considering the bank's reply to the notice, the apex bank came to the conclusion that the "charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty", a PTI report said.

Late last month, the private lender reported a 260 percent growth in its standalone profit year-on-year. Its profit grew from Rs 1,221.4 crore to Rs 4,402.61 crore for the quarter ending March 2021.