The share price of ICICI Bank fell more than 4 percent after the lender posted its first-quarter earnings. The stock fell as much as 4.5 percent to Rs 364.60 per share.

The lender's consolidated net profit for the April-June period improved by 24 percent at Rs 3,117.68 crore as against Rs 2,513.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The bank's asset quality also improved to a 14-quarter high even as it made provisions for the impact of COVID-19 by using proceeds from recent stake sales in subsidiaries. It sold a 3.96 percent stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and 1.50 percent in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company for Rs 3,092.93 crore.

Meanwhile, deposit momentum remained strong even as the moratorium book declined to 17.5 percent from 30 percent earlier. ICICI Bank has the highest share of low-cost deposit franchise amongst the three, making it the most preferred bank for retail customers on both deposits and advances front. Slippages or the formation of bad loans were the lowest for ICICI Bank when compared to peers.

Slippages of the bank were at a 22-quarter low of Rs 1,160 crore versus Rs 5,306 crore QoQ. GNPA ratio at 5.46 percent was the lowest in 18 quarters while NNPA ratio at 1.23 percent is the lowest in 22 quarters.

Brokerage views

Among brokerages, CLSA, IDFC Securities and Edelweiss Securities raised the target price for ICICI Bank post its June-quarter earnings while maintaining a bullish view.

Edelweiss maintained a 'buy' call on the stock and raised the target to Rs 525 per share from Rs 480 earlier on strong franchise, balance sheet and valuation comfort. Stable core income of ICICI Bank cushioned the earnings impact, it said, adding that headline asset quality pressure will manifest in H2FY21 and H1FY22.

"Provision buffer will continue to build up which is likely to keep credit costs high. A focusses approach and structural changes underpin the bank's sustainable rerating," the brokerage stated in its report.

Meanwhile, CLSA had an 'outperform' call on the stock and raised the target to Rs 500 per share from Rs 480. It also raised FY21-22 core PPoP estimates by 6-8 percent and book value by 6-8 percent.