ICICI Bank shares has seen a 16% rally in the weeks before the earnings

ICICI Bank's share price is on an uptrend since March 7, raking in gains of over 16 percent, ahead of India's second-largest private sector lender's fourth-quarter earnings due on Saturday, April 23. Within the banking pack, ICICI Bank shares have outperformed its rivals HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, while the banking sector gauge, Bank Nifty has given a negative return to investors so far this year. Broader NSE Nifty50 has also posted negative returns to investors.

ICICI Bank is expected to show better growth in the January-March 2022 period, than HDFC Bank whose operating profit growth (QoQ basis) of nearly 2 percent in those three months was way below estimates.

To know more on HDFC Bank results, watch the following video:

It will interesting to see how the management plans to counter HDFC Bank’s aggression in both chasing corporate borrowers as well as retail depositors. HDFC Bank opened 563 new branches between January and March 2022. And, going forward, for every 100 branches, it wants to add another 10 to 15 every year.

Meanwhile, while investors of HDFC Bank have been bearing the brunt of the dollar exodus from the Indian market, due to the selling by foreign portfolio investors, ICICI Bank has emerged as a street favourite – at least among banking stocks – in the last few months.

ICICI Bank shares traded at Rs 751.45 on NSE at 10.04 am, down 1.41 percent on Friday.