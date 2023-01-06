homemarket Newsstocks News

ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Godrej Consumer: Friday's top brokerage calls

ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Godrej Consumer: Friday's top brokerage calls

1 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh  Jan 6, 2023 9:12:02 AM IST (Updated)

Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 1,150 on its shares while Nomura has a 'buy' call on the shares of Godrej Consumer with a target price of Rs 1,050 on its shares.

 

Recommended Articles

View All

Foreign Investors continue selling spree of 2022 into the new year

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | How land 'sinking' is creating cracks in houses of Uttarakhand's Joshimath town

IST4 Min(s) Read

India Inc likely to be 'cautious' about hiring in first quarter due to slowdown: Report

IST2 Min(s) Read

FAQs | Fuel of the Future: India’s two billion incentive plan for green hydrogen

IST4 Min(s) Read


ICICI Bank |
Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 1,150 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's urban focus can lift loan and deposit growth.
Reliance Industries | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 3,100 on its shares. The brokerage says that company forecast 18 percent EBITDA growth in FY24.
Godrej Consumer | Nomura has a 'buy' call on the shares of Godrej Consumer with a target price of Rs 1,050 on its shares. The brokerage says that company Q3 business update is better than expectations.
Godrej Consumer | CLSA has a 'outperform' call on the shares of Godrej Consumer with a target price of Rs 950 on its shares. The brokerage says that company Q3 business update highlighted improved performance in a tough demand setting.
First Published: Jan 6, 2023 9:07 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

brokerage callbuy sell ideas

Previous Article

Hindalco, Ashok Leyland, Apollo Tyres and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

Next Article

Wall Street loses value over 1% as investors look ahead to US jobs report