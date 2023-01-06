ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Godrej Consumer: Friday's top brokerage calls

Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 1,150 on its shares while Nomura has a 'buy' call on the shares of Godrej Consumer with a target price of Rs 1,050 on its shares.
Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 1,150 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's urban focus can lift loan and deposit growth.
Reliance Industries | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 3,100 on its shares. The brokerage says that company forecast 18 percent EBITDA growth in FY24.
Godrej Consumer | Nomura has a 'buy' call on the shares of Godrej Consumer with a target price of Rs 1,050 on its shares. The brokerage says that company Q3 business update is better than expectations.
First Published: Jan 6, 2023 9:07 AM IST
