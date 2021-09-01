ICICI Bank market value tops Rs 5 lakh crore, second Indian lender to hit milestone

ICICI Bank shares hit a record high on Wednesday, helping the private sector lender's market capitalisation cross the Rs five lakh crore mark for the first time.
At 1 pm, the ICICI Bank stock traded with a gain of 0.48 percent at Rs 722.30 on the BSE, outperforming the benchmark Sensex index, which was flat after hitting an all-time high on the same day.
ICICI Bank's market value stood at Rs five lakh crore at the time. Earlier on Wednesday, the lender's market capitalisation had risen to as high as Rs 5.09 lakh crore as the shares hit a record high of Rs 734.85 - the highest level recorded since a stock split in December 2014.
Here are the top Indian companies by market value
|Company
|Market value in crore rupees (as of Aug 31 closing price)
|Reliance Industries
|1432270.38
|TCS
|1400664.3
|HDFC Bank
|875601.29
|Infosys
|722877.89
|HUL
|639851.78
|HDFC
|505697.42
|ICICI Bank
|498234.2
|Bajaj Finance
|453899.93
|SBI
|380188.45
|Bharti Airtel
|364505.85
|Wipro
|351359.03
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|347893.04
|HCL Tech
|320605.96
|Asian Paints
|307015.23
|Bajaj Finserv
|272669.28
ICICI Bank is the seventh-largest company in India by market capitalisation. Among banks, it is only behind HDFC Bank.
Meanwhile, BSE-listed companies' market value recently touched the Rs 250 lakh crore mark for the first time. As of Tuesday's closing prices, their overall market value stood at Rs 2,50,02,084 crore.