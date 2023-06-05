ICICI Bank is now India's second most-expensive banking stock

By Yoosef K

The relentless rally in shares of ICICI Bank has eclipsed the valuation difference with its immediate peer HDFC Bank . According to Bloomberg data, ICICI Bank now commands a price to book of 2.82 times, based on its one-year forward book value. That compares with HDFC Bank's 2.67 times.

On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank — the most expensive bank stock in the country — is trading at about four times of its 12-month forward book value. In fact, despite having a lower weight compared to HDFC Bank, the stock of ICICI Bank has contributed as much as 27 percent to Bank Nifty’s rally since June 16, 2022. With another 21 percent contribution from the largest lender — HDFC Bank, the gauge for bank stocks – Bank Nifty — rose 35.2 percent from its June lows.