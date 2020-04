Shares of ICICI Bank fell over 5 percent on Friday after Jefferies' Chris Wood removed the private sector lender from his portfolio. The market strategist also removed HDFC Bank and introduced weightage in Kotak Mahindra Bank. The move reduces the exposure of Wood's portfolio in Indian private sector banks from 8 percentage points to 3.

ICICI Bank fell as much as 5.4 percent to Rs 333.8 in intra-day deals. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank also lost 3 percent post the development.

ICICI Bank has been on a downtrend, falling over 10 percent this week after it confirmed its exposure to oil trader Hin Leong which recently disclosed previously-unreported losses.

"We confirm that the Bank, in the normal course of its business, has exposure to the borrower group in question, is taking due steps to protect its interests, and will appropriately reflect the same in its financial statements, as it would do in respect of all its banking exposures," ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

According to market sources, ICICI Bank has an exposure of $100 million to the oil trader. Bank sources told Reuters that the exposure was by way of cargo financing.

The founder and director of top Singapore oil-trading company Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd (HLT) directed the firm not to disclose hundreds of millions of dollars in losses over several years, he said in a court filing reviewed by Reuters.