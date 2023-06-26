ICICI Bank board meeting on June 29 to consider delisting of ICICI Securities

Shares of ICICI Securities are now trading above their IPO price of Rs 520 but that's after a 7 percent move they saw on Friday.

Private lender ICICI Bank Ltd . will hold a board meeting on Thursday, June 29 to consider a proposal for delisting the equity shares of its broking arm ICICI Securities, the bank said in an exchange filing.

ICICI Securities will also be holding a similar board meeting on Thursday to consider the delisting proposal.

As per the March quarter shareholding pattern, ICICI Bank as the promoter holds 74.85 percent stake in its broking subsidiary.

Shares of ICICI Securities had listed in April 2018. The Rs 4,000 crore IPO had received a poor response as it was subscribed only 78 percent till during the three-day bidding process. When adjusted for the anchor allottment, the overall subscription rises to 87.9 percent.

Although the QIB portion was fully subscribed during the IPO, the quota for retail and non-institutional investors remained undersubscribed. Post the undersubscription, the IPO size was cut to Rs 3,500 crore. Shares had listed at a discount of nearly 17 percent to the issue price of Rs 520.

The stock is now trading above its IPO price of Rs 520 but that's after an 7 percent move it saw on Friday. Shares have risen for three days in a row, during which it has gained over 12 percent. Friday's gains seen by the shares of ICICI Securities were the most in a single day in nearly a year.

A voluntary delisting is a process by which an exit price is determinedthrough a reverse book building process. The floor price is then calculated in accordance with regulations and the shareholders have to make a bid at a price either or above the floor price.

If the exit price determined is acceptable to the promoter, they would pay that price to the shareholders for them to exit. Those investors who do not participate in the reverse book building process have an option to offer their shares for sale to the promoters, who are under an obligation to accept these shares at the same exit price. The facility is usually available for a period of at least one year from the date of closure of the delisting process.

35 percent of ICICI Securities' March quarter revenue came from cash broking (20 percent) and derivative broking (15 percent). The derivative broking revenue grew to Rs 117 crore in the March quarter from Rs 856 crore during the same period last year. It now forms 44 percent of the total retail broking component, compared to 26 percent last year.