ICICI Bank board meeting on June 29 to consider delisting of ICICI Securities

Shares of ICICI Securities are now trading above their IPO price of Rs 520 but that's after a 7 percent move they saw on Friday.

Private lender ICICI Bank Ltd . will hold a board meeting on Thursday, June 29 to consider a proposal for delisting the equity shares of its broking arm ICICI Securities, the bank said in an exchange filing.

ICICI Securities will also be holding a similar board meeting on Thursday to consider the delisting proposal.

As per the March quarter shareholding pattern, ICICI Bank as the promoter holds 74.85 percent stake in its broking subsidiary.