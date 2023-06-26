CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsICICI Bank board meeting on June 29 to consider delisting of ICICI Securities

ICICI Bank board meeting on June 29 to consider delisting of ICICI Securities

ICICI Bank board meeting on June 29 to consider delisting of ICICI Securities
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jun 26, 2023 6:17:43 AM IST (Updated)

Shares of ICICI Securities are now trading above their IPO price of Rs 520 but that's after a 7 percent move they saw on Friday.

Private lender ICICI Bank Ltd. will hold a board meeting on Thursday, June 29 to consider a proposal for delisting the equity shares of its broking arm ICICI Securities, the bank said in an exchange filing.

Live TV

Loading...

ICICI Securities will also be holding a similar board meeting on Thursday to consider the delisting proposal.
As per the March quarter shareholding pattern, ICICI Bank as the promoter holds 74.85 percent stake in its broking subsidiary.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X