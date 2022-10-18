ICICI Bank, BHEL, Bharat Forge and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Kush Bohra

By Sangam Singh

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started Tuesday's session sharply higher tracking a rise across global markets amid optimism about the corporate earnings season.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar, earningwaves.com

Buy ICICI Bank for a target of Rs 909 with a stop loss at Rs 877

Buy Bank of Baroda for a target of Rs 142 with a stop loss at Rs 134

Buy BHEL for a target of Rs 68-69 with a stop loss at Rs 61.50

Buy Bharat Forge for a target of Rs 800 with a stop loss at Rs 760

Kush Bohra, kushbohra.com

Buy Pidilite Industries for a target of Rs 2,750 with a stop loss at Rs 2,660

Buy HBL Power Systems for a target of Rs 130 with a stop loss at Rs 110