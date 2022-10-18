    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News stocks News

    ICICI Bank, BHEL, Bharat Forge and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Kush Bohra
    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started Tuesday's session sharply higher tracking a rise across global markets amid optimism about the corporate earnings season.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar, earningwaves.com
    Buy ICICI Bank for a target of Rs 909 with a stop loss at Rs 877
    Buy Bank of Baroda for a target of Rs 142 with a stop loss at Rs 134
    Buy BHEL for a target of Rs 68-69 with a stop loss at Rs 61.50
    Buy Bharat Forge for a target of Rs 800 with a stop loss at Rs 760
    Kush Bohra, kushbohra.com
    Buy Pidilite Industries for a target of Rs 2,750 with a stop loss at Rs 2,660
    Buy HBL Power Systems for a target of Rs 130 with a stop loss at Rs 110
    First Published:  IST
