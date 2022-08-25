ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank have upside from current levels: JM Financial

Sameer Bhise, Banking Research Analyst, JM Financial Institutional Securities, continues to like ICICI Bank even at its current levels. “It remains our top pick in the large caps,” he said.

The banking sector has witnessed its strongest first-quarter business growth in the last 12 years. Loan growth has bounced back as banks, till July 1, have seen strong growth of over 4 percent compared quarterly.

According to Sameer Bhise, Banking Research Analyst, JM Financial Institutional Securities, one has to look at banks in the context that most of the banks have been able to pass on the rate hikes in the last three to four months.

He believes that banks, which will probably deliver better on liabilities, are going to be the ones that will outperform at the same time those which protect margins.

“I think ICICI Bank scores on both counts, liability growth should be strong, margins - they have managed well, now only incremental rerating trigger on ICICI is, we believe, as gross slippages come off, that could lead to a structural further rerating on ICICI Bank. We are quite confident given the quality of the book they have been underwriting with respect to retail as well as corporate.”

He continues to like ICICI Bank even at its current levels. “It remains our top pick in the large caps,” he said.

Bhise also has a buy rating on Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Canara Bank. He believes there is still some steam left in terms of further upside from the current market price in BoB.

