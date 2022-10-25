    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
    By Sangam Singh

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in the green after mixed global cues across global markets.

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar, Technical analyst
    ICICI Bank is a buy for a target of Rs 955 with a stop loss at Rs 909
    AB Capital is a buy for a target of Rs 120 with a stop loss at Rs 111
    Exide Industries is a buy for a target of Rs 166 with a stop loss at Rs 157
    Bajaj Finance is a sell for a target of Rs 7,080 with a stop loss at Rs 7,255
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical analyst
    Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories with a stop loss under Rs 4,250
    Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss above Rs 3,159
    M&M is a buy with a stop loss under Rs 1,240O
    NGC is a buy with a stop loss under Rs 129
     
