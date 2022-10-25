ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Mini
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in the green after mixed global cues across global markets.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical analyst
ICICI Bank is a buy for a target of Rs 955 with a stop loss at Rs 909
AB Capital is a buy for a target of Rs 120 with a stop loss at Rs 111
Exide Industries is a buy for a target of Rs 166 with a stop loss at Rs 157
Bajaj Finance is a sell for a target of Rs 7,080 with a stop loss at Rs 7,255
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical analyst
Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories with a stop loss under Rs 4,250
Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss above Rs 3,159
M&M is a buy with a stop loss under Rs 1,240O
NGC is a buy with a stop loss under Rs 129
