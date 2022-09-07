Indian banks set for second leg of re-rating, says Morgan Stanley

Mini
Morgan Stanley expects Indian banks to have another leg of re-rating. Find out what stocks is it betting on.
India's banks are set for another round of re-rating as catalysts for the same are falling into place, according to Morgan Stanley. The brokerage firm expects accelerated capex to contribute to sustained loan growth.
"Strong balance sheets, lessening macro concerns, and improving capacity utilisation set the stage for a capex up-cycle in FY24-25, which we think could drive a second leg of re-rating at Indian Banks," Morgan Stanley said in its note.
The firm said Indian banks are in a transition phase between the two phases of a re-rating cycle. Loan growth estimates were raised for FY24 and FY25. Morgan Stanley also expects lower credit costs to drive upgrades to its earnings estimates and higher return on equity assumptions.
Morgan Stanley expects competitive intensity in retail deposits to hit a new high in the upcoming cycle. Private banks are turning aggressive after lagging in retail market share earlier. "Large banks, both private and SoE, stand out, in our view, and appear better placed to accelerate loan growth and gain market share," the brokerage wrote in its note.
Among its top stock picks within the sector, Morgan Stanley sees ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and State Bank of India to be well placed to capitalise on the upcoming growth cycle. Among mid-sized banks, the firm lists Federal Bank and AU Small Finance Bank as its preferred picks. The firm sees a potential upside of 30-40 percent each among its top picks.
It highlights weaker-than-expected external demand weighing on growth acceleration, slower-than-expected deposit growth and greater-than-expected competitive intensity as some of the key risk factors.
Here's how Morgan Stanley views its top picks:
