Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to open in green on Friday tracking gains across most other global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 100.5 points or 0.56 percent to 17,920 ahead of the opening on D-Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy GNFC for a target of Rs 778 with a stop loss at Rs 745

Buy ICICI Bank for a target of Rs 925 with a stop loss at Rs 887

Buy Axis Bank for a target of Rs 800 with a stop loss at Rs 771

Buy Asian Paints for a target of Rs 3510 with a stop loss at Rs 3430

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

GNFC with a stop loss at Rs 745

Canara Bank with a stop loss at 240