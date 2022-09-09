    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News stocks News

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank and more
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to open in green on Friday tracking gains across most other global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 100.5 points or 0.56 percent to 17,920 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy GNFC for a target of Rs 778 with a stop loss at Rs 745
    Buy ICICI Bank for a target of Rs 925 with a stop loss at Rs 887
    Buy Axis Bank for a target of Rs 800 with a stop loss at Rs 771
    Buy Asian Paints for a target of Rs 3510 with a stop loss at Rs 3430
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    GNFC with a stop loss at Rs 745
    Canara Bank with a stop loss at 240
