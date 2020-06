Hindustan Unilever got a long-awaited boost on the Nifty following a delayed rebalancing that took place on June 26, making it the largest FMCG stock in the index.

HUL's weightage in the Nifty now stands at 4.4 percent vs 3.63 percent before the rebalancing.

The increase in the weightage is thanks to the increase in its free-float market capitalization, which is one of the factors that decides a stock's weightage in an index.

CNBC-TV18 had previously reported on the likelihood of this development.

The HUL stock has underperformed the index in the past 2 months falling 10 percent versus a 13 percent rise for the Nifty.

The key reason for the underperformance has been GlaxoSmithKline selling its 5.7 percent stake in HUL at Rs 1,900, at a sharp discount to the then market price.

ITC has generally had the highest weightage among FMCG stock in the Nifty but HUL has caught up with it.

STOCK July 2017 (weight in Nifty) June 25, 2020 June 26, 2020 HUL 2.17 3.63 4.40 ITC 6.37 4.12 3.90

Two factors are behind the change.

a) Stock Price outperformance: Over the past three years, HUL stock has more than doubled while ITC has been a big underperformer, falling nearly 40 percent during the same period.