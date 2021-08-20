HUL market value tops Rs 6 lakh crore as shares hit 52-week high

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) shares surged to a 52-week high on Friday, taking the fast-moving consumer goods major's market capitalisation above the Rs six lakh crore mark. A surge in the HUL stock in the past three years helped the FMCG giant cement its position as the country's fifth most valuable company.

HUL shares jumped as much as 3.86 percent to Rs 2,580 apiece on BSE on Friday, their highest intraday level recorded since April 2020.

At 12:30, the HUL stock traded 3.75 percent higher at Rs 2,577.20 on the bourse with high volumes, outperforming the S&P BSE Sensex index, which was down 0.36 percent tracking weakness across global markets. The S&P BSE FMCG index was up 0.75 percent.

By then, a total of 88,000 HUL shares had changed hands so far on Friday, as against a daily average of 74,000 in the past two weeks, exchange data showed. At that level, HUL's market value stood at Rs 6.06 lakh crore.

Varun Singh, FMCG and Retail Analyst at IDBI Capital, is bullish on HUL shares, saying the company's Q1 performance was better than expectations.

Mumbai-based HUL - a subsidiary of the UK's Unilever - is India's largest consumer goods maker.

The HUL stock is up 3.78 percent so far this year, having risen phenomenally in the past three years.

It is the fifth-largest company in India by market value, after Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank and Infosys.

ITC has been declining in the past three years. Its shares are flat so far in 2021.

By the end of 2018, HUL surpassed rival ITC in terms of market value. In 2017, HUL's market cap had stood at Rs 1.8 lakh crore, far below ITC's Rs 2.9 lakh crore.

"The difference between ITC and HUL is business growth. HUL grew at faster rate and has become a more formidable player with the acquisition of the high-growth health food drinks portfolio from Glaxo... HUL is a more secular growth story compared to ITC," Singh added.