    HUL, Bajaj Finance, Birlasoft: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

    HUL, Bajaj Finance, Birlasoft: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

    HUL, Bajaj Finance, Birlasoft: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
    By Sangam Singh

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened sharply higher on Tuesday, a day after the two halted a three-day losing streak.
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy Bajaj Finance for a target of Rs 7,600 with a stop loss at Rs 7,450
    Buy Escorts for a target of Rs 2,165 with a stop loss at Rs 2,050
    Buy HUL for a target of Rs 2,630with a stop loss at Rs 2,554
    Sell IEX for a target of Rs 145 with a stop loss at Rs 157.50
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy HUL with a stop loss at Rs 2,508
    Buy Alkem Laboratories with a stop loss at Rs 3,146
    Sell Birlasoft with a stop loss at Rs 311
    Buy Granules India with a stop loss at Rs 313

    First Published:  IST
