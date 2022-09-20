HUL, Bajaj Finance, Birlasoft: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened sharply higher on Tuesday, a day after the two halted a three-day losing streak.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Bajaj Finance for a target of Rs 7,600 with a stop loss at Rs 7,450

Buy Escorts for a target of Rs 2,165 with a stop loss at Rs 2,050

Buy HUL for a target of Rs 2,630with a stop loss at Rs 2,554

Sell IEX for a target of Rs 145 with a stop loss at Rs 157.50

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy HUL with a stop loss at Rs 2,508

Buy Alkem Laboratories with a stop loss at Rs 3,146

Sell Birlasoft with a stop loss at Rs 311

Buy Granules India with a stop loss at Rs 313