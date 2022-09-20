HUL, Bajaj Finance, Birlasoft: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Mini
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened sharply higher on Tuesday, a day after the two halted a three-day losing streak.
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Bajaj Finance for a target of Rs 7,600 with a stop loss at Rs 7,450
Buy Escorts for a target of Rs 2,165 with a stop loss at Rs 2,050
Buy HUL for a target of Rs 2,630with a stop loss at Rs 2,554
Sell IEX for a target of Rs 145 with a stop loss at Rs 157.50
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy HUL with a stop loss at Rs 2,508
Buy Alkem Laboratories with a stop loss at Rs 3,146
Sell Birlasoft with a stop loss at Rs 311
Buy Granules India with a stop loss at Rs 313
