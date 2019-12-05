#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
HUDCO shares decline 7.5% on default in repayment of dues

Updated : December 05, 2019 09:41 AM IST

The stock fell as much as 7.5 percent to Rs 37.35 per share on the BSE.
At 9:25 am, the stock was trading 6.2 percent lower at Rs 38 per share.
