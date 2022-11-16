Homemarket newsstocks news

HUDCO shares extend gains after September quarter earnings

HUDCO shares extend gains after September quarter earnings

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

HUDCO reported a 7 percent rise year-on-year in net profit in Q2FY23 at Rs 396 crore compared to Rs 370.45 crore in the year-ago period. 

Recommended Articles

View All

Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues

IST3 Min(s) Read

Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

IST4 Min(s) Read

Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

IST5 Min(s) Read

How did pharma companies fare in US in the September quarter

IST3 Min(s) Read

Shares of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO) ended at a new 52-week high on Wednesday.


The company’s consolidated net profit rose by nearly 7 percent to Rs 396 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 370.45 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s total revenue from operations was flat at Rs 1,738.61 crore compared to last year.

Gross NPA declined by 28 basis points to 3.80 percent from 4.08 percent in the same period a year ago. Net NPAs rose marginally by 8 basis points to 0.60 percent from 0.52 percent in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s net interest margin (NIM) increased to 3.30 percent from 3.27 percent in the same period a year ago.

The stock ended trade at Rs 47.25, up nearly 14 percent. The stock had ended 2.4 percent higher on Tuesday as well. The stock is up 32 percent over the past month.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

HUDCO

Previous Article

“Baseless and Misleading”: IDFC refutes report on delay in merger over fair value

Next Article

SEBI plans to introduce cybersecurity framework for stock brokers 