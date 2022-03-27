D-Street week ahead: Macro data, auto sales, F&O expiry, FII flows likely to influence market

As the financial year draws to a close, Dalal Street investors will track numbers on infrastructure, auto sales and FII flows closely this week. Globally, any major movement in crude oil and news updates on the Russia-Ukraine war -- which entered a second month last week -- will also be on investors' radar in a week that also has a number of central banker speeches lined up.

Back home, all eyes will also be on two mainframe initial public offers (IPOs) on the Street after a gap of more than six week. The week will begin with the final day of Ruchi Soya's follow-on public offer (FPO), which has so far attracted bids for 37 percent of the shares on offer.

The week that was

Both headline indices Sensex and Nifty50 took a breather last week, dragged by financial stocks, following two back-to-back weekly gains. Elevated crude oil prices, tightening of policy by the Fed amid high inflation and rising COVID cases in parts of the world dented investor sentiment.

The Sensex shed 501.7 points or 0.9 percent to finish at 57,362.2, having gyrated within a range of almost 1,500 points, between 56,930.3 and 58,416.6. The broader Nifty50 benchmark lost 134 points or 0.8 percent to shut shop at 17,153.

Broader markets managed to rise for the week, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index rising one percent. The smallcap index rose 0.2 percent.

The Nifty Bank and Financial Services indices fell around three percent each. The Nifty PSU Bank and Private Bank gauges fell 1.5 percent and 2.8 percent respectively.

Gainers Losers Stock Weekly change (%) Stock Weekly change (%) Hindalco 8 Britannia -7.8 Dr Reddy's 7.9 Hindustan Unilever -7.1 Coal India 5.4 Titan -6.6 JSW Steel 5.3 Nestle -6.1 UPL 4.9 Kotak Mahindra Bank -5.4 Reliance Industries 4.6 Tata Consumer -5 ITC 3.5 HDFC -4.7 ONGC 3.2 Eicher -4.1 Tata Steel 2.7 Mahindra & Mahindra -3.7 Tech Mahindra 2.5 Maruti Suzuki -3.6

Overall market breadth remained in favour of the bears, with an advance-decline ratio of 1:2 on NSE.

The road ahead

"The domestic market will continue to follow global developments this week. An end to the Russia-Ukraine war and a rise in oil supplies can help India stay resilient, else high volatility will be a concern in the short term," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Some expect the benchmark indices to continue a sideways movement.

According to to Rahul Shah, Co-Head of Research at Equitymaster, rangebound action due to the s talemate over the Ukraine crisis and the absence of any big move by the Fed is likely to persist over the coming weeks "unless something big happens geopolitically".

Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting March 28:

DOMESTIC CUES

Official data on eight core sectors -- coal, steel, cement, fertiliser, electricity, natural gas, refinery products and oil -- is scheduled for a release on Thursday, March 31.

Auto makers will start to report monthly sales numbers on Friday.

IPO

Agri product trader Uma Exports' IPO to raise up to Rs 60 crore will open for subscription on March 28 and close on March 30.

Coaching service provider Veranda Learning Solutions' IPO to raise up to Rs 200 crore will hit the Street on March 29, and close on March 31.

FII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are yet to turn net buyers for the week. Between March 21 and 25, FIIs pulled out a net Rs 5,344.4 crore from Indian equities, though domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 2,820.7 crore, according to provisional exchange data. That was in line with the trend seen over the past few months.

FII trends will be tracked closely this week.

Corporate action

Company Ex date Purpose Record date Goldiam International Mar 28 Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 2 Mar 29 SAIL Mar 28 Interim dividend Rs 2.5 Mar 29 ARC Finance Mar 29 Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1 Mar 30 BEML Mar 29 Interim dividend Rs 5 Mar 30 Gian Life Care Mar 29 Bonus issue 6:5 Mar 30 Housing & Urban Development Corporation Mar 29 Interim dividend Re 0.75 Mar 30 SBI Life Insurance Company Mar 29 Interim dividend Rs 2 Mar 30 Sundaram Clayton Mar 29 Interim dividend Rs 44 Mar 30 7NR Retail Mar 30 Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1 Mar 31 Ambuja Cements Mar 30 Final dividend Rs 6.3 Apr 1 CRISIL Mar 30 Final dividend Rs 15 - CRISIL Mar 30 Special dividend Rs 7 - Dhampur Sugar Mills Mar 30 Interim dividend Rs 6 Mar 31 Gilada Finance & Investments Mar 30 Bonus issue 1:1 Mar 31 Gilada Finance & Investments Mar 30 Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 5 Mar 31 Neptune Exports Mar 30 Amalgamation Mar 30 Nakoda Group of Industries Mar 30 Right issue Apr 1 Northern Projects Mar 30 Amalgamation Mar 30 SBI Cards and Payment Services Mar 30 Interim dividend Rs 2.5 Mar 31 Tea Time Mar 30 Amalgamation Mar 30 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Mar 31 Interim dividend Rs 2 Apr 4

GLOBAL CUES

A slew of central bank official speeches are scheduled during the week.