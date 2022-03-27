0

D-Street week ahead: Macro data, auto sales, F&O expiry, FII flows to be in investors' radar

By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
Macroeconomic data, auto sales and the flow of institutional investors' money will take centrestage on Dalal Street this week. Besides, any major moves in oil amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis and a number of central banker speeches will be in focus.

D-Street week ahead: Macro data, auto sales, F&O expiry, FII flows to be in investors' radar
As the financial year draws to a close, Dalal Street investors will track numbers on infrastructure, auto sales and FII flows closely this week. Globally, any major movement in crude oil and news updates on the Russia-Ukraine war -- which entered a second month last week -- will also be on investors' radar in a week that also has a number of central banker speeches lined up.
Back home, all eyes will also be on two mainframe initial public offers (IPOs) on the Street after a gap of more than six week. The week will begin with the final day of Ruchi Soya's follow-on public offer (FPO), which has so far attracted bids for 37 percent of the shares on offer.
The week that was
Both headline indices Sensex and Nifty50 took a breather last week, dragged by financial stocks, following two back-to-back weekly gains. Elevated crude oil prices, tightening of policy by the Fed amid high inflation and rising COVID cases in parts of the world dented investor sentiment.
The Sensex shed 501.7 points or 0.9 percent to finish at 57,362.2, having gyrated within a range of almost 1,500 points, between 56,930.3 and 58,416.6. The broader Nifty50 benchmark lost 134 points or 0.8 percent to shut shop at 17,153.
Broader markets managed to rise for the week, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index rising one percent. The smallcap index rose 0.2 percent.
The Nifty Bank and Financial Services indices fell around three percent each. The Nifty PSU Bank and Private Bank gauges fell 1.5 percent and 2.8 percent respectively.
GainersLosers
StockWeekly change (%)StockWeekly change (%)
Hindalco8Britannia-7.8
Dr Reddy's7.9Hindustan Unilever-7.1
Coal India5.4Titan-6.6
JSW Steel5.3Nestle-6.1
UPL4.9Kotak Mahindra Bank-5.4
Reliance Industries4.6Tata Consumer-5
ITC3.5HDFC-4.7
ONGC3.2Eicher-4.1
Tata Steel2.7Mahindra & Mahindra-3.7
Tech Mahindra2.5Maruti Suzuki-3.6
Overall market breadth remained in favour of the bears, with an advance-decline ratio of 1:2 on NSE.
The road ahead
"The domestic market will continue to follow global developments this week. An end to the Russia-Ukraine war and a rise in oil supplies can help India stay resilient, else high volatility will be a concern in the short term," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Some expect the benchmark indices to continue a sideways movement.
According to to Rahul Shah, Co-Head of Research at Equitymaster, rangebound action due to the stalemate over the Ukraine crisis and the absence of any big move by the Fed is likely to persist over the coming weeks "unless something big happens geopolitically".
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting March 28:
DOMESTIC CUES
Official data on eight core sectors -- coal, steel, cement, fertiliser, electricity, natural gas, refinery products and oil -- is scheduled for a release on Thursday, March 31.
Auto makers will start to report monthly sales numbers on Friday.
IPO
Agri product trader Uma Exports' IPO to raise up to Rs 60 crore will open for subscription on March 28 and close on March 30.
Coaching service provider Veranda Learning Solutions' IPO to raise up to Rs 200 crore will hit the Street on March 29, and close on March 31.
FII activity
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are yet to turn net buyers for the week. Between March 21 and 25, FIIs pulled out a net Rs 5,344.4 crore from Indian equities, though domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 2,820.7 crore, according to provisional exchange data. That was in line with the trend seen over the past few months.
FII trends will be tracked closely this week.
Corporate action
CompanyEx datePurposeRecord date
Goldiam InternationalMar 28Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 2Mar 29
SAILMar 28Interim dividend Rs 2.5Mar 29
ARC FinanceMar 29Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1Mar 30
BEMLMar 29Interim dividend Rs 5Mar 30
Gian Life CareMar 29Bonus issue 6:5Mar 30
Housing & Urban Development CorporationMar 29Interim dividend Re 0.75Mar 30
SBI Life Insurance CompanyMar 29Interim dividend Rs 2Mar 30
Sundaram ClaytonMar 29Interim dividend Rs 44Mar 30
7NR RetailMar 30Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1Mar 31
Ambuja CementsMar 30Final dividend Rs 6.3Apr 1
CRISILMar 30Final dividend Rs 15-
CRISILMar 30Special dividend Rs 7-
Dhampur Sugar MillsMar 30Interim dividend Rs 6Mar 31
Gilada Finance & InvestmentsMar 30Bonus issue 1:1Mar 31
Gilada Finance & InvestmentsMar 30Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 5Mar 31
Neptune ExportsMar 30AmalgamationMar 30
Nakoda Group of IndustriesMar 30Right issueApr 1
Northern ProjectsMar 30AmalgamationMar 30
SBI Cards and Payment ServicesMar 30Interim dividend Rs 2.5Mar 31
Tea TimeMar 30AmalgamationMar 30
Gujarat FluorochemicalsMar 31Interim dividend Rs 2Apr 4
GLOBAL CUES
A slew of central bank official speeches are scheduled during the week.
DateUSEuropeAsia
Mar 28Bank of England Governor speech
Mar 29Japan jobs data
Mar 30Crude stockpile dataECB President speech, EU consumer confidence survey, Germany inflation data
Mar 31Personal spending dataUK GDP, France inflation dataJapan industrial production data
Apr 1EU inflation data
