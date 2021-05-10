HSBC shares key ideas to deal with vulnerability phase in market

The Indian equity market has been fairly resilient despite the massive second COVID-19 wave and subsequent lockdowns across various states. The current wave is more precarious than the first wave and could mean downside risks to FY22 growth expectations, experts suggest.

Global liquidity remains supportive, and perhaps any significant market fall may be viewed as a buying opportunity. However, given valuation levels, the worsening COVID-19 situation and its aftermath should not be underestimated and could see intermittent market sell-offs, global research firm HSBC said in a report.

HSBC believes that the market could be extremely volatile depending on how the COVID-19 situation evolves but any deep correction is quite unlikely, making this phase a "vulnerability phase" within the overall bull market context, where the median fall of the market has been up to 15 percent, lasting around 3 months.

"While lockdowns can weigh on growth expectations in the near term, acceleration of vaccine drives and overall direction of active cases will still act as the key catalyst for the market," the report said.

In this phase, HSBC said its stock selection is focussed on four categories of players:

- Underperformers of last year, which offer defensiveness and resilient earnings outlook

- Disrupted by COVID-19, at an attractive valuation, offer long-term attractiveness and favourable risk-reward

- COVID-19 beneficiaries due to consumer preferences or changes in industry structures

- Structural winners which may see some correction (in part due to strong past performance) in this short-term vulnerability phase.

Within these four categories, HSBC said that HUL, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank can act as defensive and relative underperformers, while Indian Hotels and Prestige as disrupted plays with attractive risk-reward.