HSBC shares key ideas to deal with vulnerability phase in market

Updated : May 10, 2021 03:44:46 IST

Global liquidity remains supportive, and perhaps any significant market fall may be viewed as a buying opportunity, HSBC said.
While lockdowns can weigh on growth expectations in the near term, acceleration of vaccine drives and overall direction of active cases will still act as the key catalyst for the market.
Published : May 10, 2021 03:44 PM IST

