HSBC report: Limited room for further re-rating of consumption space, buy winning business models

The consumption space has seen two phases this year, first saw sector underperformance during the pre-election period and the second one saw improvement in the momentum led by strong earnings from the consumer companies. However, one concern that grapples the sector today is its expensive valuations, which can be seen in the case of the winning players, said HSBC Research in its recent report.

The key issue for the sector currently is rich valuations. The leading companies are trading at c55-60x FY21E P/E. This issue of expensiveness has arrived from the corporate tax reduction benefit, which is not uniform to all companies. As per the brokerage’s view, scale, portfolio and marginal return-on-investment (RoI) are also vital factors to take into account. Therefore, HSBC believes that the biggest beneficiaries of these three factors are Nestle, Avenue Supermarts and Asian Paints.

In case of rich valuations, the brokerage feels that the sector has been a beneficiary of a market risk aversion stance which is likely to still persist for a few more months, but there’s limited room for further re-rating of the sector.