HSBC report: Limited room for further re-rating of consumption space, buy winning business models

Updated : November 20, 2019 04:59 PM IST

Markets have disproportionately rewarded companies delivering strong underlying earnings growth and the recent rally was also fuelled by a corporate tax reduction.
In case of rich valuations, the brokerage feels that the sector has been a beneficiary of a market risk aversion stance.
The strategy of the brokerage is to buy the winning business models like Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Nestle, Avenue Supermarts and Titan.
