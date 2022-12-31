English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

HPL Electric shares end 5% higher after winning Rs 161 crore order

HPL Electric shares end 5% higher after winning Rs 161 crore order

HPL Electric shares end 5% higher after winning Rs 161 crore order
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 31, 2022 1:47:11 AM IST (Published)

With this order, the company’s metering order book has expanded and surpassed the Rs 600 crore mark as on December 29, 2022.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell HPL Electric & share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

IST2 Min(s) Read

RIP Pele: Remembering the King of football through some of his most memorable quotes

RIP Pele: Remembering the King of football through some of his most memorable quotes

IST2 Min(s) Read

Who is jailed social influencer Andrew Tate — and what's the Greta Thunberg connection?

Who is jailed social influencer Andrew Tate — and what's the Greta Thunberg connection?

IST4 Min(s) Read

Shares of HPL Electric and Power Ltd. gained nearly 6 percent in intraday trade on Friday after the company announced that it won an order worth Rs 161 crore from a leading private power utility major.


The electrical equipment manufacturing company bagged an order from a leading private DISCOM for the supply of smart meters.

HPL Electric said that with this order the company’s metering order book has expanded and surpassed the Rs 600 crore mark as on December 29, 2022.

The new order further bolsters the small-cap company’s market position and reputation as a dominant player in the industry of smart meters and advanced meter solutions.

Earlier this month, HPL Electric and Power announced securing its first set of formal orders for supplying 5G electric products to top telecom services providers.

Shares of HPL Electric and Power Ltd. ended 5.64 percent higher at Rs 100.20 on Friday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL)

Previous Article

Shriram Finance recovers from Thursday's losses after $100 million funding from ADB

Next Article

Nava shares end 3% higher to cap best annual performance since 2009

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X