HPL Electric surges 18% after bagging orders worth Rs 903 crore for smart meters

Shares of HPL Electric and Power Ltd (HPL), a leading provider of electric equipment, surged over 18 percent on Tuesday after the company bagged a large order.

HPL Electric announced that it has won a large order for smart meters worth Rs 903 crore (inclusive of tax). Taking into account the new contract, the company’s total pending pipeline order book now stands at over Rs 2,250 crore.

After the announcement, shares of HPL Electric climbed as much as 18.3 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 153.20 on BSE on Tuesday. The stock has surged over 50 percent in the past one month and is up 144 percent over the last 12 months.

HPL Electric claims that these smart meters contribute to a greener and more sustainable future by empowering consumers and utilities to optimise energy usage.

Commenting on the new order, HPL Electric and Power’s joint managing director and CFO Gautam Seth said, “We are delighted to secure these additional prestigious smart meter orders, achieving another milestone in our efforts to be at the forefront of India's smart-meter implementation.”

HPL Electric's order win comes just a few hours after Genus Power and Infra announced an order win worth over Rs 2,000 crore for smart meters. Those shares are also trading with gains of 10 percent on Tuesday.