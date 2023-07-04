CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsHPL Electric surges 18% after bagging orders worth Rs 903 crore for smart meters

HPL Electric surges 18% after bagging orders worth Rs 903 crore for smart meters

HPL Electric surges 18% after bagging orders worth Rs 903 crore for smart meters
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 4, 2023 1:56:07 PM IST (Published)

Taking into account the new contract, the company’s total pending pipeline order book now stands at over Rs 2,250 crore.

Shares of HPL Electric and Power Ltd (HPL), a leading provider of electric equipment, surged over 18 percent on Tuesday after the company bagged a large order.

Live TV

Loading...

HPL Electric announced that it has won a large order for smart meters worth Rs 903 crore (inclusive of tax). Taking into account the new contract, the company’s total pending pipeline order book now stands at over Rs 2,250 crore.


After the announcement, shares of HPL Electric climbed as much as 18.3 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 153.20 on BSE on Tuesday. The stock has surged over 50 percent in the past one month and is up 144 percent over the last 12 months.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X