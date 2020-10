The share price of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) rose over 5 percent on Friday after the firm said that the board will consider share buyback on November 4.

The board is scheduled to meet on November 4 for the approval of the September quarter and half-yearly financial results.

The stock rose as much as 5.5 percent to the day's high of Rs 189.50 per share on BSE.

"The Board will also consider a proposal to Buy Back the fully Paid Equity Shares of the face value of Rs 10/- each of the Company," the company said in a BSE filing.

It further added, "Since the consideration of the proposal of Buy-Back of Shares is also proposed to be considered in the Board Meeting scheduled on November 04, 2020, and the Trading Window is already closed from October 01, 2020, to November 06, 2020, there is no separate closure of Trading Window for the Buy-Back of Shares."

For the September quarter, Kotak Institutional Equities expects adjusted PAT of HPCL could almost double on a YoY basis.