After a 40% rally this year, a nearly Rs 1,000 crore adhesive maker will consider stock split today

The adhesive maker HP Adhesives with a market capitalisation of Rs 1,000 crore will hold a board meeting later today to consider stock split.

Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Sept 4, 2023 8:54:37 AM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
The shares of HP Adhesives have climbed 40 percent in 2023 so far. The adhesive maker with a market capitalisation of Rs 1,000 crore will hold a board meeting later today to consider stock split.

Share Market Live

The shares ended two percent higher on Friday, up for second day in a row.

In the July quarter, the net sales came at Rs 59.32 crore in June 2023, down 3.76 percent from Rs. 61.64 crore in June 2022. The net profit stood at Rs 4.51 crore in June 2023 up 229.14 percent from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022.
The EBITDA was at Rs. 7.12 crore in June 2023, up 122.5 percent from Rs 3.20 crore in June 2022.
HP Adhesives, with it's headquarters in India, is a leading provider of adhesives and sealants. It was founded by Haresh Motwani during the early stages of the plastic industry, and has since grown into a renowned brand in plumbing adhesives.
