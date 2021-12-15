HP Adhesives IPO: Issue price, lot size, dates and other key things to know

HP Adhesives' initial public offer (IPO) to raise about Rs 126 crore opened for subscription on Wednesday. Mumbai-based HP Adhesives is a manufacturer of adhesives and sealants. The IPO is a combination of fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 113 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity worth Rs 12.5 crore by promoters and existing shareholders.

Here are key things to know about the HP Adhesives IPO

Important dates

: HP Adhesives shares will be available for bidding from December 15 to 17. Shares are likely to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on December 27.

Issue price: HP Adhesives shares are available for bidding in a price band of Rs 262-274 under the IPO.

Lot size: Shares are available for bidding in multiples of 50. At the upper end of the price band, one lot is valued at Rs 13,700.

Investor categories: Out of the total IPO, 75 percent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 percent for non-institutional investors and 10 percent for retail investors.

Fund utilisation: HP Adhesives aims to utilise the proceeds from the IPO to fund its working capital requirements, capex for capacity expansion.

Company profile: HP Adhesives has a wide portfolio of adhesives and sealants with applications across varied industries. The company has a pan-India distribution network of over 750 distributors catering to more than 50,000 dealers . Its product portfolio includes solvent cements, silicone sealants, contact adhesive, white glue and plumbing accessories. HP Adhesives' products have applications in multiple industries such as plumbing and sanitary, drainage and water distribution, general construction and interior operations.

Financials: The company's net profit stood at Rs 10.1 crore in FY21, as against a net loss of Rs 4.7 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations was at Rs 118.2 crore in FY21, as against Rs 84.5 crore in FY21.