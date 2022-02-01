US stock markets closing: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Monday

The US stock markets closed higher on Monday amid Russia-Ukraine tension and worries over imminent interest-rate hikes.

The S&P 500 is down 5.9 percent since setting a record exactly four weeks ago. It lost 5.3 percent this month, the worst since falling 12.5 percent in March 2020, when it hit bottom after the pandemic shut down the global economy.

US stock markets closing on Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 83.70 points, or 1.9%, to 4,515.55.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 406.39 points, or 1.2%, to 35,131.86.

The Nasdaq rose 469.31 points, or 3.4%, to 14,239.88.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 59.94 points, or 3%, to 2,028.45

US stock markets for the year:

The S&P 500 is down 250.63 points, or 5.3%.

The Dow is down 1,206.44 points, or 3.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,405.09 points, or 9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 216.86 points, or 9.7%.

