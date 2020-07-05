How to invest in a world of ample liquidity and crashing interest rates

The talk of liquidity driving the current market uptrend has become commonplace today. However, when it comes to future direction, the conversation swiftly moves to all other factors. The question to ask is: If liquidity is going to remain what it is, why will the market change direction?

US Daily Treasury Real Yield Curve Rates Year-End 5 YR 7 YR 10 YR S&P-500 2002 1.75 2.24 2.43 855.7 2003 1.22 1.62 2 1,111.92 2004 0.99 1.31 1.68 1,211.92 2005 2.05 2.06 2.06 1,248.29 2006 2.44 2.45 2.41 1,418.30 2007 1.18 1.55 1.73 1,468.36 2008 1.81 1.96 2.14 903.25 2009 0.56 1 1.48 1,115.10 2010 0.18 0.65 1 1,257.64 2011 -0.76 -0.44 -0.07 1,257.60 2012 -1.37 -1.09 -0.67 1,426.19 2013 0.06 0.61 0.8 1,848.36 2014 0.38 0.44 0.49 2,058.90 2015 0.45 0.59 0.73 2,043.94 2016 0.09 0.33 0.5 2,238.83 2017 0.34 0.4 0.44 2,673.61 2018 1 0.99 0.98 2,506.85 2019 0.01 0.07 0.15 3,230.78 Jun-20 -0.87 -0.79 -0.68 3,100.29

Daily Treasury Real Yield Curve Rates ATE 5 YR 7 YR 10 YR 20 YR 30 YR July 2, 2020 -0.92 -0.84 -0.73 -0.42 -0.18

So, what we have is a situation of surplus liquidity and no one wanting to invest, just yet, in productive assets. There’s stress due to a lockdown across sectors and many businesses are going bust. This makes things ripe for the biggest shake-out and polarization ever—the big will get much, much bigger and the weak will either fold or be pushed to the fringes.

Like I wrote in one of my earlier pieces, the focus of investors in such a situation needs to be on identifying leaders in sectors with dominant positions and strong liquidity to tide over the rough phase. What investors must also do, is to look at businesses from beyond the next one-or-two quarters perspective—we’ll be out of this phase in 6 months to a year, “what then?” is the question we should be asking ourselves.

UTI Mutual Fund’s Head of Equity, Vetri Subramaniam, told CNBC-TV18 last week that investors shouldn’t be looking at earnings, but at price to book value and earnings prospects over the next 5-10 years. I expect what he was suggesting was that investors should take a discounted cash flow (DCF) approach to valuations, which I too strongly believe is the way to evaluate potential.

Here, one sector that offers a perfect play on the long-term compounding theme with high level of visibility is the life insurance sector. And it is why most investors are happy to allocate some money to stocks in them.

As a matter of practice, life insurers are required to disclose the Embedded Value. This is nothing but the present value of future profits and the current networth. So, your DCF math has already been done to an extent.

Therefore, all you need to be convinced about is the growth trajectory of the business—and with India’s protection gap being estimated at $8.5 trillion, there seems more than enough headroom for growth.

Now, if you can identify the leaders, you just need to have them grow their EV at a decent pace over the next 5-10 years, so that what might seem like pricey multiples to EV start looking a lot more attractive—and remember after 5 years, people will be discounting the next 5. Life insurance is a long-term business, so if you have the patience as an investor, this is one sector to definitely consider.

There are other sectors with strong prospects too and if you are investing, you must ensure you back the winners.

Easier said than done, you might say, but then that’s what equity investing is about. If you aren’t up to the task, take the passive mutual fund route—an index fund SIP can be a good option.