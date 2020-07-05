Market How to invest in a world of ample liquidity and crashing interest rates Updated : July 05, 2020 05:23 PM IST A quick study reveals a strong negative correlation between real interest rates in US and the S&P 500. Investors must focus on identifying leaders in sectors with dominant positions and strong liquidity to tide over the rough phase. One sector that offers a perfect play on the long-term compounding theme with high level of visibility is life insurance. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply