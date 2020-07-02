Information Technology How to evaluate IT sector’s Q1 numbers in a likely washout quarter Updated : July 02, 2020 04:24 PM IST Limited relevance should be given to the headline financials of IT companies in Q1FY21, said CLSA report. For top-five IT players, expect a 5-8 percent QoQ decline US$ revenues in constant currency terms. Infosys and HCL Technologies are our key picks, said the report. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply