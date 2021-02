The initial public offer (IPO) of Nurcea Limited has opened for subscription today with a price band of Rs 396-400 per share. The issue will close on February 17, 2021.

According to analysts, key strengths of the company include a strong portfolio of the products and consistent focus on quality and innovation, asset-light business model and competitive products.

Brokerages such as Groww offer the option of investing in it through their platforms.

Here are the steps to invest in Nurcea Limited IPO via Groww website/app:

Step 1: Visit Groww IPO page. If you are using Groww app, then go to the stocks tab and scroll down to see the list of live IPOs. Select Nureca Ltd IPO.

Step 2: As you click on Nureca IPO, you will be able to view important details such as issue size, price, etc on the IPO Card. You can also read the 'Red Herring Prospectus' for detailed information about the objects of the offer, promoters etc. Click on ‘Apply’ to proceed.

Step 3: In the order card, you will be able to see the pre-filled field for the minimum number of shares, which is 35 shares in this case. Enter the number of shares you want to buy. Click on ‘Continue’ to proceed.

Step 4: Enter UPI ID, verify bids and click on ‘Submit Bid‘.