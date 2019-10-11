How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

The Sensex settled 246 points higher, or 0.65 percent, to close Friday's trade at 38,127.
The Nifty50 also gained 70.50 points, or 0.63 percent, to settle at 11,305.
Hindustan Unilever closed at Rs 2,004.45 per share, ending 1.26 percent higher at close on NSE.
