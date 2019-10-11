How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Indian shares rose on Friday, in line with their Asian peers, led by gains in IT, metal and auto stocks.

The sentiment was also positive as investors remained optimistic for the second quarter of FY20. For the week, the indices ended over 1 percent higher.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 246 points higher, or 0.65 percent, to close Friday's trade at 38,127. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 5.71 percent, adding 2059 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also gained 70.50 points, or 0.63 percent, to settle at 11,305. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 442.50 points, or 4.07 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.87 percent lower, closing at Rs 1,987.05 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.73 percent lower at close, quoting at Rs 1,352.40 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.12 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,198.55 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,004.45 per share, ending 1.26 percent higher at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,010.05, up 1.12 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.10 percent higher at 28042.50, up by 29 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 3.25 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 1.51 percent higher to settle at 15,321.90. So far this year, it has gained over 6 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled higher, up 0.89 percent at 30,416. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 0.33 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended higher, up 0.51 percent to settle at 7,397. So far this year, it has corrected by nearly 20 percent.