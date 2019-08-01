How does Nifty40 look like? Edelweiss suggests taking a closer look at Nifty50
Updated : August 01, 2019 02:04 PM IST
The top 10 heavy weighted stocks of Nifty have not changed much in the past one and half years
Since January 2018, the top 10 market cap companies have gained 21.4 percent whereas the rest 40 companies market cap is down by 14.6 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more