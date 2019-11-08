How changes in MSCI index impact Indian stocks

MSCI has announced the results of their Semi-Annual Index Review. The effective date for the index rebalancing is November 26. In India, there are 78 changes, which cover not just additions and deletions, but also weight changes due to various factors.

MSCI has added eight stocks and deleted four from its Global Standard Index. The additions included Berger Paints, Colgate, DLF, HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential Life, SBI Life, and Siemens. Meanwhile, the deletions from their global index include Glenmark, Indiabulls Housing, Vodafone Idea, and Yes Bank.

In their India Domestic Index, MSCI has added 8 stocks while removed 6, while they have added 13 and deleted 21 stocks from the MSCI Global small-cap index.

The big changes worth highlighting are in the two tables below. They have been sorted from data put out by Citi Global Markets.

Source: Citi Global Markets

Source: Citi Global Markets

ADV stands for average daily volume. To understand what this means, let's take Info Edge as an example. To account for the changes made by MSCI (MSCI has added Infoedge to its indices), Citi calculates that passive funds will need to buy a little over 13 days worth of Info Edge’s share volume. This so that the funds are able to benchmark themselves to the new MSCI index composition.

Similarly from the second table, passive funds benchmarked to MSCI indices will need to sell 5.5 days worth of Glenmark’s share volume. And so on with other names.