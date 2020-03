It was supposed to be easy pickings, or, to use a popular market phrase, ‘money for jam.’ Market chatter about Yes Bank being in trouble had been swirling for some months, as it was evident that the bank was having trouble raising capital. Rumours of a government-backed bailout for Yes Bank started gaining credence, as any run on the fourth-largest private sector would be calamitous for the banking system as a whole.

Smelling blood, bears started moving in for the kill from December onwards. Their bet was that even if Yes Bank were to be rescued, shareholders would most likely be left in the cold.

Target Yes Bank futures

For much of the November series, Yes Bank futures were trading at a slight premium to spot prices, which is usually the norm for most stock futures. That trend changed in the December series when bears started short selling Yes Bank futures in a big way. From a modest premium to spot, Yes Bank futures began trading at a discount, upwards of 4 percent on many days and even as high as 11 percent on one day.

When futures quote at a huge discount—except for dividend considerations—it is a clear sign that bears are at work.

Cash-futures arbitrage

There are traders who profit from the gap in the futures and spot price. The usual cash-futures arbitrage trade is to sell the futures quoting at a premium, and simultaneously buy an equivalent quantity of the stock. So for instance, if the future is quoting at Rs 101 and the stock is at Rs 100, the trader would pocket the Rs 1 difference through this strategy. This gap narrows in the countdown to expiry day for derivatives contracts, and on expiry day, the spot and future prices converge. At that point, the trader reverses both legs of his arbitrage trade—he buys futures and sells the stock in the cash market.

Reverse arbitrage

When the stock is quoting at a premium to its futures, the profitable trade is to sell the stock and buy the futures. But to be able to do this, you need to own shares to begin with. This is somewhat like the reverse swing in cricket, which only the really good bowlers can pull off. Only large institutions and high networth individuals holding big blocks of shares can profit when there is an opportunity for reverse arbitrage.

Borrow and dump

Many institutional players and even local broking firms, which either had Yes Bank shares in hand, or access to Yes Bank shares in some form (shares lying in client accounts), decided to play the reverse arbitrage trade till there was clarity on the fate of the bank.

Some overseas investors are learnt to have borrowed Yes Bank shares lying in the participatory note (PN) accounts of foreign fund houses, which issue them. Many SEBI-registered foreign funds buy shares on behalf of global investors who want to trade in Indian shares but without signing up with the regulator. Under SEBI rules, such shares would remain with the FIIs issuing the PNs, and the clients would be issued a receipt (PN) of their holdings.

Often such shares are loaned out for a fee, to investors wanting to short sell. Such lending could be with the knowledge of the original PN holder or without his knowledge. The borrower then sells the shares and when the prices fall, buys the stock back from the market and returns it to the lender.

Bears get bolder

The gap between Yes Bank futures price and the spot price widened even more in January, and by February, even the near month futures were regularly quoting at a discount of 10 percent and more. Bears appeared to be confident that Yes Bank was unlikely to survive the crisis. And the widening gap made the reverse arbitrage trade even juicier for the players who could get their hands on Yes Bank shares.

The countdown begins

In the last week of February, the action in Yes Bank futures started shifting to March futures, and the gap between futures and spot widened to absurd levels. Two days before the government announced a moratorium on Yes Bank, the discount was as high as 18 percent! Bears were hammering away with all their might.

On March 5, Yes Bank shares rallied as a bailout by state-owned institutions appeared inevitable. The rally in Yes Bank futures was even sharper, as bears scrambled to cover their positions, in the process narrowing the discount between the futures and stock price. After trading ended that day, when the government announced a 30-day moratorium and a cap on withdrawals by Yes Bank deposit holders, it became evident that the bank’s books were in a far worse shape than what most people had thought. But the announcement was music to the ears of those betting on the stock price to crash. In a dire situation like this, shareholders’ interests would be the last thing on the mind of the RBI and the government. For bears, Friday would be their long-awaited payday.

Mayhem…and some bargain buying as well

Only to be expected, Yes Bank shares nosedived soon after trading began on Friday. Panic selling pushed the Yes Bank share price to a record low of Rs 5.65. Many bargain hunters got into the act, betting that they had little to lose and lots to gain if the government and RBI managed to come up with a rescue plan that was better than what the market was expecting. The stock ended the day at Rs 16, almost less than half its previous day’s closing price.

But the discount between the futures and spot price widened to 40 percent. Many short sellers would collected their winnings and packed up. Still, the outstanding position in March futures was the equivalent of 23 crore equity shares. The position had reduced only slightly since the previous day, indicating that many short sellers and reverse arbitrageurs were still at the table, confident that there was more money to be made.

No dearth of bulls

In the last couple of decades, there was only one instance of a listed private sector bank being bailed out by a public sector bank. But when the fraud-hit Global Trust Bank (GTB) was merged with the Oriental Bank of Commerce in 2004, GTB shareholders got nothing. Despite history being unfavourable to shareholders of a failed bank, there appears to be many who were optimistic about the Yes Bank’s prospects. On Friday, a little over 24 crore shares changed hands on the NSE and 2.4 crore shares on the BSE. In absolute terms, this was unusually high delivery volumes for the stock in a single day. One could say that investors dumped 26.4 crore shares in all, but surprisingly, there were buyers for those 26.4 crore shares.

Late in the evening that day, RBI put out a draft revival plan for Yes Bank, with SBI as the main investor.

Over the weekend, SBI said it would rope in other banks as well, and its investment for a 49 percent stake in Yes Bank worked out to Rs 10 per share.

When the market resumed for trading on Monday, Yes Bank shares rallied to Rs 21.25 as the market appeared convinced that the rescue plan would revive the fortunes of the bank. Between the NSE and BSE, close to 15 crore shares changed hands. Again, an unusually high volume and a strong faith on the part of the buyers that shareholder interests would be protected.

Bears did not seem too perturbed, despite signs that liquidity in the cash market was beginning to dry up. There was a sharp pullback in Yes Bank March futures on Monday because of the heavy buying in the cash market. The discount between futures and spot was down to 10 percent, but bears were still comfortably placed.

Renewed attack

The stock price rallied further on Tuesday, climbing to Rs 28. Bears took this an invitation to hammer the stock some more, convinced that the rally would fizzle out once the details of the revival plan were announced. By the end of the trading week, the stock price had stabilized around Rs 25, but futures were quoting at a 30 percent discount to spot. Reverse arbitrageurs too used the opportunity to make what they thought was some risk-free profits.

Sting in the tail

An unexpected clause in the revival plan caught bears and reverse arbitrageurs on the wrong foot. Six more banks joined SBI in the effort to save bank by infusing funds, but public shareholders with more than 100 shares were forbidden from selling more than 25 percent of their holdings for three years. This was not just an unprecedented move, but also seemed to defy logic. After all, it was a given that shareholders’ interests came last when a company was in trouble. So why the lock-in? And how would the movement in share prices affect the rescue plan or the depositors’ money one way or the other?

Scramble for cover

Short sellers of futures and reverse arbitrageurs were safe in the knowledge that covering their positions would not be too much of a trouble. In their view of things, the stock price was unlikely to run away and many long time shareholders would use any rally to sell their holdings. But those calculations were upended by the three-year lock-in. Suddenly Yes Bank shares were in short supply. Those who had sold shares by borrowing had to buy them from the market and return them to lenders. And there were not enough sellers because of the new rule.

In the meantime, rumours began to circulate that futures and options contracts in Yes Bank would be scrapped before the scheduled expiry. That had short-sellers scampering to cover their positions. Both these factors send Yes Bank share prices soaring when the market opened for trading on Monday. Some nervous short sellers of futures started buying in the cash market, ready to deliver the securities in case they were not able to square off their short positions. The stock price rallied around 50 percent that day.

Futures short sellers were particularly aggrieved by what they saw as a shifting of goal post by the authorities.

“If you are reducing the supply of shares by three-fourths overnight, the same rule should be applied for futures positions as well,” griped one trader who was short on Yes Bank futures.

Frantic short-covering kept driving prices higher three days in a row, lifting the stock to a near six-month high of around Rs 87. Ironically, Yes Bank, which had triggered a sell-off in private sector banks over the last couple of weeks, was in demand. Brokers said the rising price could have encouraged many long time holders of the stock to buy afresh and average their cost price in the hope of better times for the bank over the next three years.

As for those who were betting on some easy profits off a faltering bank, they would have been reminded of the saying that if something is too good to be true, it probably is.