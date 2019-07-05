Market
Housing finance stocks trade higher after finance minister proposes 1.95 crore houses under PMAY
Updated : July 05, 2019 01:46 PM IST
Intraday, the share prices of Indiabulls Housing Finance and HDIL remained the highest, and were trading by 6 percent and 11 percent respectively.
