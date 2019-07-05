Housing finance stocks trade higher after finance minister proposes 1.95 crore houses under PMAY

Shares of home finance companies (HFCs) traded higher on Friday during the union budget speech after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to construct 1.95 crore houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme (PMAY).

Intraday, the share prices of Indiabulls Housing Finance and HDIL remained the highest, and were trading by 6 percent and 11 percent respectively. Meanwhile, Repco Home Finance rose 2 percent and CanFin Homes jumped 5 percent.

Furthermore, the finance minister announced that housing finance companies (HFCs) regulation will return to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which is again a positive trigger for stocks like DHFL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Repco Home, CanFin Homes and PNB Housing.

