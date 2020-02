Shares of housing finance companies slipped up to 5 percent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a clarification on the extension of Date of Commencement of Commercial Operations (DCCO) being applicable to only banks and not non-banking finance companies (NBFC) and housing finance companies (HFC).

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance plunged over 5 percent, L&T Finance Holding fell over 4 percent, LIC Housing Finance fell over 3 percent while PNB Housing Finance declined more than 2 percent today.

In its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy announced on February 6, the central bank provided an extension of the timeline for commercial real estate projects. It said that an extension of Date of Commencement of Commercial Operations (DCCO) of project loans for commercial real estate will be permitted by a year without downgrading asset classification.