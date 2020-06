Hotel stocks are rallying today after the Home Ministry's announced the re-opening of economic and other activities in the country except for containment zones, which will continue to remain in lockdown till June 30.

In Unlock 1.0, the government has allowed hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services to resume operations from June 8 onwards.

This has sent all hotel stocks skyrocketing. LemonTree's shares hit an upper circuit of 5 percent to Rs 18.90. Chalet Hotels share price soared 18 percent to Rs 118 while Indian Hotels, EIH Ltd and Taj GVK traded nearly 10 percent higher on the NSE.

Hotel Association of India Vice President K.B. Kachru said, "The pandemic and consequent lockdowns have had a disastrous impact on the hotel sector."

"We welcome the government's decision to allow restaurants, hotels, and malls to open in areas outside the containment zones from June 8. We hope this landmark decision will pave the way for a graded resurgence of the hotel industry," Kachru said.

Major industry players such as Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO - OYO Hotels & Homes said: "We welcome the government's decision to reopen hotels. We are excited and prepared to host guests with the new sanitised stay experience."