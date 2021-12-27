Hotel, restaurant stocks under selling pressure amid fresh COVID-19 restrictions over Omicron

Hotel and restaurant stocks were under selling pressure on Monday as fresh restrictions were imposed in many parts of the country to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid rising concerns over the Omicron variant. Stocks like Chalet Hotels, Lemon Tree, EIH, Barbeque Nation, Burger King and Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) were among the top losers.

Restrictions have been imposed in a number of regions in the country including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Gujarat.

Among hotels, Country Club, Asian Hotels, Chalet, Viceroy Hotels, EIH Associated, Lemon Tree, Oriental Hotels, Mahindra Holiday and Asian Hotels, down between 0.8 percent and 3.8 percent, were the top losers. Other stocks under pressure were Royal Orchid, India Tourism, TGB Banquets, Taj GVK, EIH, Byke Hospitality and Kamat, down between 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent.

However, Hotel Rugby, Apollo Sindoori, HLV, Advani Hotels and Indian Hotels were few stocks in the basket that bucked the trend. The stocks were up between 0.2 percent and 4.2 percent.

Lemon Tree Hotels Deputy Managing Director Rattan Keswani said in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 that the company is hoping for a strong Q4, but is in a 'wait and watch' mode over the COVID situation for now.

ALSO READ

Among restaurant stocks, Coffee Day, Devyani International, Barbeque Nation, Speciality Restaurants, Burger King and Sapphire Foods were down between 0.7 percent and 2.4 percent. On the other hand, Jubilant FoodWorks and Westlife were up about half a percent each.

Anjan Chatterjee, Chairman and Managing Director of Speciality Restaurants, told CNBC-TV18 the current COVID-19 restrictions have been a dampener. The company has been impacted this month, he said.

Here's how some of the hotel and restaurant stocks have performed in the last one year: