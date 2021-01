The initial public offer (IPO) of affordable housing finance company Home First Finance Company (HFFC) will open for subscription on January 21 with a price band of Rs 517-518 per share. The issue will close on January 25.

The Rs 1,153.72-crore public issue of the Mumbai-based company comprises of a fresh issue of Rs 265 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 888.72 crore by promoters and existing shareholders.

The OFS consists of Rs 435.61 crore worth of shares by promoter True North Fund V LLP, Rs 291.28 crore shares by promoter Aether (Mauritius), Rs 120.46 crore by investor Bessemer India Capital Holdings II, Rs 28.43 crore by PS Jayakumar, and Rs 12.92 crore by Manoj Viswanathan.

The company has undertaken a preferential allotment of over 22.40 lakh equity shares to Orange Clove Investments B.V., an affiliate of the global private equity funds managed by Warburg Pincus at a price of Rs 334.72 per share, for a consideration of Rs 75 crore, in October last year.

The company has also undertaken a preferential allotment of 1.22 lakh equity shares to its employees at the same price, for a consideration of Rs 4.08 crore in November last year.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 28 equity shares and in multiples of 28 shares thereafter. The shares are expected to list on February 3, 2021.

The company will utilize the net proceed from the issue to augment its capital base to meet the future capital requirement and to achieve share listing benefits on the exchange.

Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), ICICI Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers to the issue.

HFFC is a technology-driven, affordable housing finance company, providing home loans to customers from low and middle-income groups. Over the last 10 years, Home First has sanctioned home loans to more than 50,000 customers in 60 districts, across 11 states and 1 union territory.

The company’s asset under management (AUM) as of September 2020 stood at Rs 3,730 crore with a net worth of Rs 988 crore and gross non-performing assets of 0.74 percent.